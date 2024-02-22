Michael Jackson's son Prince wishes brother Bigi on his birthday

LOS ANGELES: As Michael Jackson's youngest son Bigi turned 22 on Wednesday, his older brother Prince Jackson extended wishes to him. Prince took to his Instagram Story and shared a throwback picture of Bigi.

The adorable shot featured a smiling baby Bigi, dressed in a white shirt and denim.





The HEAL Los Angeles Foundation co-founder also shared a photo from earlier in February, when the young director premiered his short film 'Rochelles' at the Santa Monica Film Festival and won the award for best drama. Bigi posed with a group and flaunted his prize in the photo, while Prince added a heartfelt message.





"Bro is killing it! Chasing his dreams and winning awards, HBD yo," he wrote. While Jackson's children with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, Prince and 25-year-old Paris, have been more open about their career endeavours in recent years, Bigi (whom the late music superstar received via surrogate) remains the most discreet member of the family. In a rare appearance, Prince and Bigi honoured their father on his 65th birthday in August of last year.

The two attended an event at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where Cirque du Soleil's continuing Michael Jackson ONE production is taking place, as per People.

At the "Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration," the brothers gave a public Q&A for fans and saw Cirque du Soleil performances, among other events honouring the "Thriller" artist. Days later, a rare family photo of the brothers and other relatives smiling and posing together was posted on The Jacksons' official Facebook page. "A special family gathering," the caption read.

In recent years, Bigi did his first on-camera interview. The then-19-year-old came on Good Morning Britain in 2021, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to urge world leaders to take action on global warming. People reported that in the interview, which was taped at the Jackson estate, he also discussed how his Grammy-winning father's history has influenced him.

"There's a lot of really cool stuff here. There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That's what he was all about," he said, before referring to his siblings.

"That's what each of us wants to do -- make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives." A biopic on the 'Billie Jean' singer is now in production. The project, titled 'Michael,' will be produced by members of his estate and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Jaafar Jackson, Michael's brother Jermaine's son, will play the singer.







