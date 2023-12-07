MHC extends interim injunction restraining release of Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended the interim injunction restraining the release of 'Dhruva Natchathiram' starring Vikram as lead, for another two weeks.

Vijayaragavendhra from 'All in Pictures' company moved the Madras High Court to restrain the release of 'Dhruva Natchathiram' without returning the advance money received by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The court restrained Gautham from releasing 'Dhruva Natchathiram' until the money is settled.

On Thursday, the matter was listed again before Justice C Saravanan.

Revathi Manivannan, counsel who appeared for Gautham has submitted that her client filed a vakalat and said, it is not reflected. Hence, adjournment is sought.

Objecting to the submission, the counsel for All in Pictures contended that the adjournment would be an advantage for the defendant and sought to extend the interim injunction.

The counsel for Gautham has submitted that her client has not announced the release date of the film and assured the film will not be released until further order.

After the submission, the judge extended the interim injunction for another two weeks and adjourned the matter.

According to the plaintiff, the film production company planned to produce a film 'Super Star' with Silamabarasan as lead. It was contended that GVM received Rs.2.40 crore as advance money to direct the film. However, the film never happened, and GVM started to work on Dhruva Natchathiram without returning the money.