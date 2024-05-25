Metro combo Shirish-Ananda Krishnan back with Non Violence

CHENNAI: The title look of Ananda Krishnan’s upcoming film was unveiled on Friday. He is known for his works in Metro and Kodiyil Oruvan. Titled Non Violence and starring Metro Shirish, Bobby Simha, Yogi Babu and Aditi Balan in the lead roles, the title look poster features a flaming face on one side and weapons like axe, gun and knives on the other side.



Taking to his X account, Shirish wrote, “It’s #NonViolence, my next film after ‘Metro’ Directed by @akananda, With @actorsimha & @iYogiBabu.. An action packed thriller film on its way A @thisisysr Musical (sic).”

Produced by Leka, Non Violence will have scores composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. NS Uthayakumar is handling the camera and Srikanth NB is the editor. The film is expected to hit the screens this year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada