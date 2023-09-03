Mark Antony trailer: The Vishal-SJ Suryah starrer is replete with elements in a comic caper

CHENNAI: Trailer of Adhik Ravichandran's sci-fi comedy, Mark Antony, has been launched on Sunday. The film, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, is about two gangsters from the 70s acquiring a mobile phone that has the ability to time travel.

Going by the trailer, the makers have painstakingly designed the costumes to look both garish and at the same time humorous. Karthi's narration and the cameo appearance of the yesteryear glam-queen Silk Smitha unsettles the audience in a positive way not letting them gauge their expectations.

Mark Antony is produced by Mini Studios' Vinod Kumar. With Vishal, SJ Suryah, and Ritu Varma playing the central roles; Selvaraghavan, Y Gee Mahendra, and Redin Kingsley are part of the supporting cast. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash, Abinandhan is the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty is the editor.

Mark Antony will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 15.