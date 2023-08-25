Mari Selvaraj’s SOS blends hip-hop with intense drama

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, who is known for his films Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan and Maamannan, is set to release his Tamil OTT series, titled SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai. The story revolves around the struggles of two generations of hip-hop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai.

Mari Selvaraj serves as a showrunner on the show which is written and directed by Suriya Raj.

Talking about the show, Mari Selvaraj said in a statement, “Exploring the most favourite genre of dance combined with heart wrenching drama, SOS unravels an extraordinary narrative. With hip-hop taking the centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery. I am thrilled to bring this unique inspiring tale to viewers”.

Mari Selvaraj entered the Tamil film industry in 2006. He joined filmmaker Ram, as an assistant director in three films, Kattradhu Thamizh, Thanga Meenkal, and Taramani. In 2018, he became a filmmaker with the release of Pariyerum Perumal, which garnered critical acclaim and was one of the successful films of the year.

SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai blends hip-hop and intense drama. It is produced by Tuhin Menon, under the banner of Asiaville studios, and promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers and journey of fiery passion.

The show will be soon available to stream on Sony LIV.