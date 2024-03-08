Mari Selvaraj to direct Karthi in 2025

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Mari Selvaraj’s birthday, Prince Pictures had taken to their social media on Thursday to wish the director. But there is more to it. DT Next learns that Mari Selvaraj has signed a film for the production company, which will have Karthi Sivakumar in the lead role. A source in the know told DT Next, “Karthi and Mari Selvaraj will be teaming up for a film which will be announced next year. The shoot will go on floors in 2025 and the film will have a release in the same year.” While Karthi and Mari Selvaraj have signed the project officially, the rest of the cast and crew haven’t been finalised.

Meanwhile, Karthi’s current lineup consists of Karthi 26 by Nalan Kumarasamy and the actor recently concluded the shoot of his 27th film with Premkumar.

He also has Sardar 2 with PS Mithran, and Kaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj and another untitled film with Pa Ranjith. We will have to wait and watch where Karthi would place his film with Mari Selvaraj along with his current commitments.

Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj will commence next project with Dhruv Vikram in Tirunelveli later this month. The film will be produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions.