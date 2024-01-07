Mari Selvaraj, Nelson sign Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 172, 173

CHENNAI: In what could be a major update for Superstar Rajinikanth’s fans this year, DT Next brings you the exclusive report that directors Mari Selvaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar have been signed on for his 172nd and 173rd films respectively.

While Mari Selvaraj’s project with Rajinikanth will be bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios, Sun Pictures is said to be producing a Rajini-Nelson film after Jailer last year.

“Rajini met Mari after the release of Maamannan and appreciated his work. This is when the filmmaker pitched a one-liner to the actor. Upon reading the bound script, things fell into place. An official announcement of these projects will be made one after the other later this year,” said a source close to the actor.

After completing Vettaiyan, Superstar’s focus will completely shift to his 171st film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will be produced by Sun Pictures again and will have its music by Anirudh Ravichander and stunts by Anbariv duo.

While social media was abuzz with speculations that Atlee could direct one of Rajinikanth’s films in the near future, the tinseltown hearsays are that Rajinikanth could combine with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj yet again. There are a few production houses in talks to fund the project, which could be his 174th or 175th film.