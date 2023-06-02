Mari-Dhruv Vikram’s sports biopic to start rolling in August

CHENNAI: Announced earlier in December 2020, the much awaited sports biopic featuring Dhruv Vikram, is about to kick-start its shooting in August. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the plot revolves around the life of former Tamil Nadu Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, who is awarded the Arjuna Award.

Dhruv Vikram is currently undergoing training in Kabaddi, for the unnamed film, which is produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Production, and aims to wrap shooting in three to four months. The actor was last seen in Mahaan, alongside his father, Vikram. He has been practising kabaddi every day at a college in Ambattur. He is said to have been training without the protective gears because he wants the role to look natural. Experts and kabaddi coaches have been coaching him as the film is all set to start rolling.

Meanwhile, director Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu had its audio launch in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Maamannan will hit the big screens on June 28. Talking to the media recently, the director expressed his desire to make a film on the life of Manathi Ganesan from a long time.

The film has created huge anticipation among the audience.