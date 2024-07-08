Margot Robbie all set to welcome her first child with husband Tom Ackerley

LOS ANGELES: 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie is all set to welcome her first baby with her filmmaker-actor husband, Tom Ackerley.

Several sources have confirmed that the 34-year-old actress and her husband are expecting their first child, reports People.com.

According to DailyMail.com, the actress flaunted her blooming baby bump as she carefully boarded a boat during a holiday at Lake Como with her husband on Sunday.

Margot wore a cropped white T-shirt that exposed her stomach, paired with black trousers, a black blazer, and a cream leather bag.

The actress was assisted by her husband, who gave his hand out for her to hold.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama 'Suite Française', where he was an assistant director, and she was acting. They married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay, having never announced their engagement before the wedding.

Margot and Ackerley were friends first and worked together at their production company, LuckyChap, on a four-person producing team that also includes Robbie's childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara.

The company has produced several films and television series, including 'I, Tonya', 'Birds of Prey', and 'Barbie', all of which starred Robbie.



