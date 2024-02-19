Margot Robbie adds 'Barbie' touch to her BAFTA look

LONDON: While 'Barbie' failed to win any award at the 77th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, actress Margot Robbie managed to steal attention with her red carpet look. Margot hit the red carpet in a satin pink and black gown. The design, which has a fitted waist and straight fall, made her look like a life-size Barbie and gave her a retro touch with opera gloves.

She was accompanied by her husband Tom Ackerley at the ceremony, which was streamed on Lionsgate Play. Throughout the 2023 summer blockbuster's press run and awards season, Margot has channelled her best Barbie with her glamorous red carpet ensembles. Most recently, at the Critics' Choice Awards, the star wore a rose-adorned red Balmain,

People reported. Margot was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film. However, she lost the award to Emma Stone. 'Barbie ' notched five nominations overall, including best actor in a supporting role for Ryan Gosling and best original screenplay for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.