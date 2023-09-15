Manushi Chhillar to 'IGT' contestant: 'Your behavior and conduct will reflect on your country'

MUMBAI: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to grace the stage of 'India's Got Talent' season 10, shared valuable advice with the contestant of the show on how to represent India on an international platform.

The upcoming episode will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Vicky Kaushal and Manushi, who will be promoting their film 'The Great Indian Family'.



Spreading the festive cheer with much galore, the contestants will put forth some awe-inspiring performances with their unique talents. With extraordinary contortionist skills, Anuska Chatterjee from Kolkata will leave everyone awestruck with her performance to the soul-stirring song ‘Bada Pachtaoge’.

Manushi gave Anuska valuable advice: "When we enter competitions, we focus on what we need to prepare and how to present ourselves. But when the competition goes to an international level, you are representing your country."

"When I went to the Miss World competition after Miss India, people didn't call me by my name but as Miss India. My roommate was from Indonesia or Miss Indonesia, and perhaps not everyone remembered names because there were 120 countries with complicated contestant names. They call you by your country name, and the way you behave is how they remember it as that person’s qualities," she said.

She further said: "So, my advice to you when you go on an international stage is to always remember that you are representing the entire country. Your behavior and conduct will reflect on your country, so always keep that in mind. Whether you win or lose, remember that you're there to win everybody’s heart as an Indian representative."

Left speechless with Anuska’s flexibility, Manushi praised her and said: "I had Anatomy as a subject in the first year when we studied joints, and as I watched you perform, those thoughts were running in my mind."

"Your performance reminded me of an incident when I was travelling after winning Miss World. I asked Miss Julia Morley, the chairperson, about her opinion on the Indian contestants who come every year. She said that Indian girls have a unique focus and dedication that is always on another level, and it stands out; I can see that in you as well. So, all the best, and I truly wish you make us even prouder," added Manushi.

Vicky and Manushi, along with all the talented contestants, will also be seen performing to the song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’, from their film.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.