Manthira Moorthy clears speculation on his next

CHENNAI: Ayothi-fame director Manthira Moorthy has denied speculations that his next film would be with Kangana Ranaut. The director made it clear that he will be joining hands with Trident Arts film production company for his next, but will not be directing the movie starring Kangana Ranaut.

Speculations that director Manthira Moorthy joining hands with actor Kangana Ranaut for his second project was going around for a past few days. Rumours also stated that actor Madhavan is a part of this new project, and that the two famous artistes will star in lead roles. But director Manthira Moorthy has cleared the air regarding the same. The director took to Twitter and announced a heads up about his next project. Manthira Moorthy tweeted saying, “Hi everyone, My next project is also Trident Arts. But im not directing the project starring kangana Ranaut. Very soon we will announce our next project Thank you”(sic).

Hi everyone,

My next project is also @Tridentartsoffc

But im not directing the project starring kangana Ranaut.

Very soon we will announce our next project

Thank you — Manthira Moorthy (@dir_Mmoorthy) June 6, 2023

Manthira Moorthy gained huge recognition with his directorial debut film Ayothi, starring Sasikumar and Preethi Anju Asrani in lead roles.

