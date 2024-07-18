Manorathangal, a tribute to MT sir’s outstanding storytelling: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: The trailer of Manorathangal, a monumental series conceived to honour the 90-year legacy of the literary titan Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair was presented recently. Manorathangal is a cinematic tour de force, exploring the intricate duality of human nature against the lush backdrop of Kerala.

Penned by the venerable MT Vasudevan Nair himself, through nine interconnected stories, the series spotlights paradoxes of human behaviour, showcasing our capacity for both great kindness and base impulses.

The anthology comprises nine compelling stories introduced by Kamal Haasan: Ollavum Theeravum (Ripples and the River Bank), starring actor Mohanlal and directed by the acclaimed Priyadarshan, sets the tone for this extraordinary series. Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu (Kadugannava: A Travel Note) features the incomparable Mammootty under the direction of the talented Ranjith.

Kamal Haasan says, “As a lifetime admirer of MT Vasudevan Nair, I am honored to present Manorathangal. This anthology is more than just a collection of stories; it is a tribute to MT sir’s outstanding storytelling abilities and the rich culture of Malayalam cinema.”

Actor Mohanlal stated, “Manorathangal is a celebration of MT Vasudevan Nair’s incredible legacy, a legacy that has shaped and inspired generations of storytellers and artists. Working on Ollavum Theeravum under the masterful direction of Priyadarshan has been a truly remarkable experience. The story captures the essence of human emotions and relationships, set against the beautiful and culturally rich backdrop of Kerala.”

Talking about Manorathangal, director Priyadarshan stated, “Directing Ollavum Theeravum has been one of the most enriching experiences for me. MT Vasudevan Nair’s scripts are masterpieces, each one a work of art that delves into the intricate nuances of human nature. Bringing his vision to the screen is both a responsibility and a joy,”

Premiering on August 15, the series will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages on ZEE5.