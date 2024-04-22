Begin typing your search...

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update about the film’s premiere on Saturday evening. It will announce the release date on the platform later.

ByPTIPTI|22 April 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-22 00:30:45.0  )
Manjummel Boys to stream on OTT platform
Still from Manjummel Boys

NEW DELHI: Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys will have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform has announced.

The hit movie, written and directed by Chidambaram, hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics. Manjummel Boys also became the highest grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by 2018, India’s official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.

“The boys are coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar. #Manjummel- BoysOnHotstar #ManjummelBoys #DisneyPlusHotstar #ComingSoon (sic),” the streamer said in the post.


PTI

