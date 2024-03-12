Manjummel Boys’ Sreenath Bhasi to make Tamil debut in GVP’s film

CHENNAI: Sreenath Bhasi, well known for his role as Subhash in Manjummel Boys, makes his debut in Tamil cinema alongside GV Prakash Kumar. The makers announced it with a poster on Monday.

Sharing it on X, they wrote, “So happy and excited to welcome the renowned and talented actor, @sreenathbhasi, onto #NeelamProductions’ next A film by @AkiranMoses. A @gvprakash Musical. starring #GVPrakash @Rshivani1 (sic).”

This yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Pa Ranjith, under the banner Neelam Productions. Akiran Moses is making his debut directional with this film. Shivani Rajashekar is playing the female lead, while Pasupathy and Lingesh are also a part of the star cast. Selva RK will do the editing, while Roopesh Shaji handles cinematography. GV Prakash is donning the music director hat as well. The shooting of the film is underway, and its release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, GV Prakash is gearing up for his next release, Rebel, starring Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Actor Dhanush unveiled the movie’s trailer on Monday, and it will hit the screens on March 22.