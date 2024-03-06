Manjummel Boys joins Rs 100-cr club

CHENNAI: Helmed by Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys is receiving immense praise from audience as well as the film fraternity. The film has created history in the Malayalam film industry by entering the Rs 100 crore club within 13 days since its release on February 22.

The ensemble cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Ganapathi, among others. Bankrolled by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir and Shawn Antony, the film has various references to Kamal Haasan and is centred around a group of friends visiting a cave, where the actor’s iconic film Guna was shot. It also features a song from Guna, Kanmani Anbodu composed by Ilaiyaraaja, further emphasising the film’s influence.

Recently, the Manjummel Boys team met Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Siddharth and Vikram. During the interaction with Kamal, the actor-filmmaker spoke about the history of Guna caves, how his film was shot there and the challenges they faced. Chidambaram said that an appreciation from Kamal Haasan sir is the fitting climax for Manjummel Boys.

Shyju Khalidh was the cinematographer for Manjummel Boys and Vivek Harshan took care of cuts. Sushin Shyam composed music for the film.