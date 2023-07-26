Manju Warrier onboard Viduthalai Part-2 alongside VJS?

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Part-1 starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles was well-received by the audience and Soori was seen in a very different role when compared to his usual comical roles. As fans are eagerly waiting for the second part of the film, there are buzz going around on social media with regards to actor Manju Warrier joining the team.

The recent speculation is that Manju Warrier will be joining the cast of Viduthalai Part-2 and will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi had a less screen time in Viduthalai Part-1. However, it is expected that the actor’s screen presence will be more in Viduthalai Part-2.

Helmed by Vetrimaaran, both parts of the film is presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin, under the banner Red Giant Movies. The franchise is produced by Elred Kumar’s RS Infotainment. Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for Viduthalai Part-1.

Manju Warrier was last seen in Thunivu, with Ajith Kumar.