Manju Warrier joins the team of Arya, Gautham Karthik’s Mr X

CHENNAI: Asuran actor Manju Warrier comes onboard for the pan-Indian film Mr X, starring Arya and Gautham Karthik.

The film’s puja ceremony was conducted yesterday. Written and directed by Manu Anand, Mr X is produced by S Lakshman Kumar, under the banner Prince Pictures.

Manju Warrier will be seen in a prominent role. Billed to be an action-entertainer, Mr X will have high-octane action sequences choreographed by Stunt Silva. Dhibu Ninan Thomas of Maragadha Nanayam fame, composes the music for this film, while Prasanna GK is the editor. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.