Manish Bishla, Anil Lalwani, Surendra Pal's 'The Legacy of Mahaveer' trailer out

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film on Jainism starring Manish Bishla, Anil Lalwani and Surendra Pal titled 'The Legacy of Mahaveer' is finally out. Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer video of the film. He wrote, "'THE LEGACY OF MAHAVEER' TRAILER OUT NOW... Team #TheLegacyOfMahaveer unveils the trailer of the film... Stars well-known faces of mytho-dramas #SurendraPalSingh, #ManishBishla and #AnilLalwani.

Produced by Abhishek Maloo, while Vivek Sudhindra Kulshrestha is Project Director... Directed by Pradeep P Jadhav and Vivek Iyer. Mahaveer Talkies in association with Shri Khartargachha Sahastrabdi Mahotsava Samiti presentation."

The opening scene of the trailer establishes the scene in an ancient, sumptuous environment, taking us back in time.

The cinematography perfectly depicts the splendour of the time, complete with regal palaces and elaborate clothes.

As the trailer unfolds, characters such as Manish Bishla as Vardhman Suri, Anil Lalwani as Muni Jineshwar, and Surendra Pal as Raj Durlabh Singh who oozes regal power are presented.

The transformation of Vardhman Suri as he embarks on a path of self-discovery, turning away from worldly comforts to attain higher knowledge. The trailer includes scenes of great spiritual discovery as well as intense events.

This film on Jainism was put together by the collaboration of Vivek Sudhindra Kulshrestha's project direction and Abhishek Maloo's vision under the auspices of Mahaveer Talkies.

'The Legacy of Mahaveer' is directed by Pradeep P. Jadhav and Vivek Iyer, and the mesmerising score by Vivian Richard and Vipin Patwa promises a success in cinema that will be remembered long after the credits have rolled.

Javed Ali, Divya Kumar, and Kailash Kher all contributed vocals to the movie. On October 27, 2023, the movie will be released in theatres.

