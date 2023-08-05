Manikandan join hands again with Good Night makers for his next

CHENNAI: Manikandan, who is known for his performance in Jai Bhim and Good Night, will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, alongside Sri Gouri Priya. She marked her name among the Tamil audience with the anthology, Modern Love Chennai. Good Night makers, Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, will be producing this movie as well. The film was officially launched on Friday with a pooja.

Vijay Sethupathi was present in the ceremony and hit the clap board for the first shot of the film. Tentatively titled as Production No 2, this film is directed by debutant filmmaker Prabhuram Vyas. Actor Kanna Ravi will also play a prominent role in the film. Sean Rolden is composing music.