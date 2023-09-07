Mani Ratnam unveils Bharathiraja’s Margazhi Thingal teaser

CHENNAI: Directed by Manoj K Bharathiraja, Margazhi Thingal stars Bharathiraja, Shyaam Selvan and Rakshana in lead roles. The film’s teaser was unveiled by filmmaker-producer Mani Ratnam on Wednesday.

Produced by filmmaker Na Suseenthiran, under the banner Vennila Productions, the movie marks the debut directorial of Manoj, who has also acted in various films like Taj Mahal, Alli Arjuna, Eeswaran and many more.

Set in a rural backdrop, Margazhi Thingal’s teaser introduces the viewers to the love story of two adolescents and the hurdle they might face because of Bharathiraja.

It is to be noted that Bharathiraja directed Taj Mahal, Manoj’s debut film as an actor. Margazhi Thingal’s music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Thiyaku is handling the cuts and Vanchinathan Murugesan is the cinematographer for the film.

Announcements regarding the trailer, audio and release date will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.