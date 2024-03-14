Mani Ratnam to present Malayalam film for first time

CHENNAI: Mani Ratnam, who is busy with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, is presenting a Malayalam film for the first time, under his banner Madras Talkies. Titled Paradise, the film is helmed by Prasanna Vithanage, who is known for his thought provoking projects.

The trailer of Paradise was unveiled recently, which starts with the bankruptcy announcement by Sri Lankan government. The film has garnered attention for its exploration of a nation on the brink of economic ruination, intricate relationships, and the testing of morality and humanity in challenging circumstances. Receiving many honours like the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival and Prix Du Jury Lyceen 2024 award at the 30th Vesoul International Film Festival, Paradise delves into the profound narrative of Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis.

Mani Ratnam

The ensemble cast includes Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad is handling the cuts. Produced by Newton Cinema, K is composing music for the film.

Paradise is shot entirely in Sri Lanka when economic crisis is on its peak. The film is set to release in April.