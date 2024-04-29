Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal in New Delhi to shoot for ‘Thug Life’

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, along with stars Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, have arrived in the national capital to commence shooting for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Thug Life'.



A source close to IANS shared that the filmmaker and the actors arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The source added: "They will be shooting for a month in Delhi… For the entire month of May, they will be shooting. It will be an all-outdoor shoot. They will be shooting in some prominent locations in New Delhi.”

'Thug Life', a Tamil film, is an action drama co-written by Ratnam and Kamal.

The film features Kamal in a triple role, alongside Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

This project marks the reunion of Ratnam and Kamal after their 1987 cult film 'Nayakan'.