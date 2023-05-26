Mani Ratnam is family, can work any day together: Abhishek Bachchan

CHENNAI: Abhishek Bachchan’s excitement levels are sky-high, as he is all set to host the IIFA Awards on Saturday. Before heading for the rehearsals, he meets us, and says, “I like doing this. I have rehearsals with my dear friend and co-host, Vicky Kaushal, later in the evening, but yes, let us talk before that.” He starts off with a huge ‘Vanakkam’ to the DT Next readers, and tell us that he is both nervous and excited to play the host.

“I have performed at IIFA four times and will be hosting it for the first time this year. I have always loved performing on stage. The organisers have set up a nice stage for us to host, and I hope Vicky and I can live up to it,” says Abhishek.

Over the last few years, the actor has been on top of his game, with films and web series like Ludo, Big Bull, Breathe: Into the Shadows, and Dasvi. They have all won critical acclaim across India, without being promoted as ‘pan-Indian’.

Without mincing words, he explains, “Media created this whole ‘pan-Indian’ sensation. When Hindi cinema does good work, people in Tamil Nadu have embraced it. Likewise, when people in the South give good content, those films always worked in the North. Even if it is dubbed, they have gone on to succeed. I don’t really believe in it. We are one family, and we make movies for everybody.”

Abhishek will be announcing the Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema award on stage, to Kamal Haasan, on Saturday.



“I have prepared a dialogue to welcome him. But I am not going to tell you that. Or should I? Kamal' uncle is one of our most honoured, and the most-accomplished actor in Indian cinema. I am proud that I will be hosting the show, where we honour him with the award. He is the beacon for actors like me. I am happy that we get to celebrate him. Okay, I will tell you what I have prepared. It’s going to be “Aarambikalaangala” from Vikram,” he enacts.

Abhishek was with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hyderabad and Puducherry and saw her perform live as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan before we could watch her on the big screen. He once again refrains from sharing what his compliment to her was upon watching the movie. “She was outstanding as Nandini. I am telling you this, not as her husband, but as her colleague. It is her best performance to date. Mani is like a family to us. It is befitting that they both do such work together. Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 were brilliantly made, and they don’t call Mani Ratnam the best for no reason,” he smiles.

We keep asking him, when will Abhishek be seen in a Mani Ratnam film after Raavan and Guru. “You need to ask Mani this question. When he calls me up and asks me to be on location, I am going to be there,” he concludes.