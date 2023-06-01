Mani Ratnam begins pre-production on KH 234

CHENNAI: On November 6, last year, Kamal Haasan’s 234th film was announced with grandeur. To be jointly produced by Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, the movie will have its music by Oscar winner AR Rahman. The latest update for movie buffs is that, after the success of the Ponniyin Selvan- 2, Mani Ratnam has now started off with the pre-production work of KH 234. An industry source told DT Next, “Mani Ratnam is in Kodaikanal to pen the bound script of the film. KH 234 will go on floors early next year and will release in the second half of 2024.”

While the film was announced, Mani Ratnam said, “Happy and honoured to be working with Kamal sir again.” Producer Udhayanidhi Stalin said that it’s an honour to present this film. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to join Kamal Sir in presenting Ulaganayagan KH 234 after the great success of Vikram, and the much-awaited Indian 2.

An absolute honour to present this film and tell this special story. Kamal sir and Mani sir have been the pride of Tamil cinema globally and I have been an ardent admirer of both these iconic personalities. Thank you Kamal sir for this great opportunity.”

The cast and crew will be finalised later this year. Talking to DT Next about KH234, Kamal Haasan said,

“We are working on it. Your expectations make us nervous but we are keeping our cool and do it in the way like how we did Nayakan, our first collaboration.”