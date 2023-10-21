Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' team calls it a wrap

CHENNAI: Megastar Mammootty has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming horror thriller film 'Bramayugam'.

Produced by Night Shift Studios and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film was extensively shot across Ottapalam, Kochi, and Athirapally.

The film is now in its post-production stage and will release in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages simultaneously. The film will have Mammootty in a negative role.

Talking about the film, director Rahul said, "Bramayugam is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala, and I am glad to be backed by the producers in pushing the boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat to Mammookka’s fans and fans of the genre across the world."



The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in prominent roles.