Mammootty, Jiiva-starrer 'Yatra 2' first look poster unveiled

MUMBAI: Director Mahi V Raghav is all set to bring the sequel of 'Yatra' starring legendary actor Mammootty and Jiiva. On Monday, makers unveiled the first look poster. Taking to X, Mammootty shared the first-look poster featuring himself and Jiiva.

The post read, "Presenting the first look of #Yatra2. In cinemas worldwide from 8th Feb, 2024. #Yatra2FL #Yatra2OnFeb8th #LegacyLivesOn @JiivaOfficial@ShivaMeka@MahiVraghav"

Along with the poster, the actor also confirmed the release date of the film. Mammootty to portray the role of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jiiva will essay the role of his son, YS Jagan. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the shooting is currently in progress. Produced by Shiva Meka in association with Three Autumn Leaves and V Celluloid, 'Yatra 2' will be released on February 8, 2024, the same day 'Yatra' was released five years ago in 2019.

'Yatra' was about the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the second part is the biopic of his son, YS Jagan's political journey. Recently, Mammootty won the Best Actor award at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. He was named Best Actor for his performance in the acclaimed film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. To date, he has acted in over 400 films. 'Adiyozhukkukal', 'Aavanazhi', 'Valsalyam', 'Ponthan Mada' and 'The King' among many others are some of Mammootty's best films.