Begin typing your search...

Mammootty begins shooting for Turbo

On his official YouTube channel, the actor posted a 48-second clip which marked the commencement of the film’s shooting.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Nov 2023 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-07 21:30:15.0  )
Mammootty begins shooting for Turbo
X

Actor Mammootty 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: After the success of Kannur Squad, Mammootty has begun shooting for his next project, Turbo. On his official YouTube channel, the actor posted a 48-second clip which marked the commencement of the film’s shooting.

In the short video, the process of action, direction and set design was detailed as it showcased the car stunt. Meeting up with the cast and crew, the video was primarily focused on the car stunt. In addition, there were glimpses of props.

Directed by Vyaskh, Turbo marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with the director after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Also produced by the actor, the script for Turbo is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

CinemaMammoottyTurboTurbo shootingMidhun Manuel ThomasMammootty's next film
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X