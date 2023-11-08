Mammootty begins shooting for Turbo

CHENNAI: After the success of Kannur Squad, Mammootty has begun shooting for his next project, Turbo. On his official YouTube channel, the actor posted a 48-second clip which marked the commencement of the film’s shooting.

In the short video, the process of action, direction and set design was detailed as it showcased the car stunt. Meeting up with the cast and crew, the video was primarily focused on the car stunt. In addition, there were glimpses of props.

Directed by Vyaskh, Turbo marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with the director after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Also produced by the actor, the script for Turbo is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.