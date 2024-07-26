Mambo, the first Asian film to be shot with real lion

CHENNAI: The team of filmmaker Prabu Solomon’s Mambo recently unveiled the title and first look of the film, recently in Chennai. Notably, this is the first Asian film to be shot with a real lion. The poster has a tagline, ‘Journey of a wild friendship’.

Veteran actor Vijayakumar’s grandson, Sri Hari is making his acting debut with this film. Yogi Babu will be seen playing a prominent role. Bankrolled by Roja Combines, Prabu Solomon is teaming up with his regular collaborator D Imman for music.

The launch event witnessed the presence of various producers and filmmakers. Director Prabu Solomon said, “I always wanted to direct a global standard film that revolves around children. I shared the film’s story with Rajinikanth and producer Gnanavel. I am glad that the first look and title is launched in a grandeur manner. The cast and crew have put in a lot of efforts for the extraordinary output of Mambo.”

Samuel Sanjay is handling the camera and LVK Dass is the editor.