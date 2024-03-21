Malayalee From India to release on May 1

CHENNAI: The makers of Nivin Pauly’s next, Malayalee From India, have announced the release date with a poster on Wednesday. The film is set to hit the screen on May 1.

Bankrolled by Magic Frames, the film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The cast also includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manu Pillai, and Anaswara Rajan in pivotal roles. The cinematography is done by Sudeep Elamon, and the cuts are overseen by Sreejith Sarang. Jakes Bejoy of Por Thozhil and King Of Kotha fame, is composing music for the film.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the release of Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Aju Varghese in prominent roles. The film is set for release on April 12.

Written and directed by Ram, Nivin Pauly’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai recently premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival and it also stars Soori and Anjali. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.