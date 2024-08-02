Malavika Mohanan onboard Karthi-PS Mithran's Sardar 2

CHENNAI: In a surprise announcement, the makers of Karthi's Sardar 2 revealed that Malavika Mohanan has joined the cast. A couple of weeks ago, SJ Suryah was on board to play the antagonist.

Directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, the film went on floors a few days ago. Sardar 2 will also have Ashika Ranganath in an important role and will be shot across Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia among other places. Karthi played dual roles in the prequel, Agent Sardar and Inspector Vijay Prakash.

Sardar 2 will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and George C Williams is handling the camera. Dhilip Subbarayan is in-charge of the stunts.