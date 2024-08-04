Malavika Mohanan looks fiery and fierce in Thangalaan poster

CHENNAI: Sunday marks the birthday of actor Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film, Thangalaan. With its anticipation scoring high, the makers have unveiled the special poster featuring the actor, to celebrate her birthday.

Malavika will be seen as Aarathi, who is a local deity in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), where the film is set.

The actor is seen adorned with a piece of clothing around her waist and chunky tribal jewelry. She is holding a large wooden stick and gazing fiercely to one side.

The period drama starring Vikram in the lead, and directed by Pa Ranjith, also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Hari Krishnan in prominent roles. Thangalaan has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar, and editing by Selva RK. Neelam Productions is backing Thangalaan, along with Studio Green.

The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.