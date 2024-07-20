Makers wrap up shooting of Atharvaa’s DNA

CHENNAI: DNA features Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. Nelson Venkatesan, who is known for Oru Naal Koothu, Monster, and Farhana, is helming the film. The recent update is that the team has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Filmmaker Nelson said, “The producer is pleased with the outcome, just as promised during the narration. Special thanks to Atharvaa Murali for his unwavering support throughout the project. Witnessing his performances in movies during the early days of my career left me in awe, and I always aspired to collaborate with him. Having worked with him, I am confident that DNA will be a significant milestone in his career. Nimisha Sajayan has portrayed the female lead role with great skill, a role that many would find challenging, but she has excelled with her remarkable talent.”

Billed to be a crime-action-drama, DNA is backed by Olympia Movies. Parthiban handled the camera while VJ Sabu Joseph took care of the cuts. The film features five music directors for five songs, including Sathyaprakash, Sreekanth Hariharan, Pravin Saivi, Sahi Siva, and Anal Akash.