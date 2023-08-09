Makers unveil original soundtrack of Ponniyin Selvan

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan franchise is based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name.

The two-part film features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala in important roles.

AR Rahman composed the music for the franchise.

On Tuesday, the makers released the original score of PS 1. Sharing the link to the video, titled Ponniyin Selvan Original Score Part - A, they tweeted, “Music that will transport you to the Cholas’ 12th century #PS Original Score Part - A is out now.”

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, PS 1 was released in September 2022, while the second part released in April this year.