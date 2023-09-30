Makers unveil motion poster of Vijay Antony's Hitler

CHENNAI: Bankrolled by Chendur Film International, Vijay Antony will be playing the lead in Hitler. The title of the film was revealed by the makers recently. Along with the title announcement, the team also shared the motion poster of Hitler.

Helmed by Dhana, this action-thriller features Riya Suman playing the female lead. The first-look poster shows Vijay Antony sitting in rain, with houses burning in the background. The film also marks the comeback of actor Charanraj.

Hitler also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna and Aadukalam Naren, among others. Vivek-Mervin duo is composing music for this film that features cinematography by Naveen Kumar. Udhay Kumar is overseeing the art department.



Currently, the film’s shooting is wrapped up, and under post-production. The official announcement of the teaser and trailer will be made by the makers soon.