Makers unveil Kanguva's first single promo, full song to be out tomorrow

CHENNAI: The team of Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead, released a promo video describing the first single 'Fire Song' in one word on Monday. The full song will be unveiled on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the actor's birthday. The music for Kanguva is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The producer, K E Gnanavel Raja, described the song as Lion roar, director Siruthai Siva termed it 'Ferocious', and Suriya called it 'Wild Energy'. The Hindi version of 'Fire Song', sung by B Praak, shared his thoughts on working with Devi Sri Prasad on Instagram, by writing, "Its Always Amazing Working With You, Sir @thisisdsp. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with you again. Super Song Which I Never Thought I Would Sing People Will Witness Different Vibe In My Voice All Because Of You What A Composer What A Music And What A Humble Man You Are Sir See You Soon, Fire Is Coming Soonest (sic)."

Touted to be action fantasy, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol are making their debut as actors in Tamil cinema. Bankrolled by Studio Green, the film has been shot across various countries.



Recently, in an interview, the producer stated that the sequel to Kanguva will begin shooting in late 2025 and hit screens in early 2027.

Kanguva part 1 will hit screens worldwide on October 10 in 3D and IMAX formats.