Makers unveil first single from Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan unveiled the first single of the film on Wednesday. The romantic duet, titled Sitar, is sung by Saketh Komanduri and Sameera Bharadwaj. Sahithi has penned the lyrics and the music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Sharing it on X, the makers wrote, "A magical duet from the sitar strings to soothe your heartstrings. #SitarSong from #MrBachchan out now. A @MickeyJMeyer musical. Lyrics by #Sahithi. Sung by @SakethKomanduri & #SameeraBharadwaj. #MassReunion (sic).” Bankrolled by People Media Factory, Harish Shankar is helming the film. Mr. Bachchan is the third venture for the actor-director duo after Shock and Mirapakay. The film also has Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, and Ujwal Kulkarni is looking after the cuts.

Ravi Teja also has a film with Bhanu Bogavarapu, tentatively titled RT75. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Sreeleela plays the female lead. The film is set to hit screens for Sankranthi 2025.