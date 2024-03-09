Makers unveil first look poster of Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

CHENNAI: On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, makers of Kannappa have released the first look poster of the film. The poster features actor Vishnu Manchu, who takes on the role of Bhakta Kannappa.

The actor is seen standing poised with a bow and arrow, emerging majestically from a waterfall, ready to unleash his prowess on his target.

Talking about the film, Vishnu shares, “Kannappa has been an incredible journey filled with dedication and passion. It goes beyond being a film; Kannappa delves into the profound exploration of a warrior’s soul. I’m thrilled to reveal the magic that has unfolded as we bring this film to life. Choosing to showcase the first look on Mahashivratri feels like the blessings of lord Shiva guiding us.”

The film will see actors Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar and Brahmanandam playing pivotal roles. The team is currently shooting its second schedule in New Zealand.

Announced at Srikalahasteeswara temple last year, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, along with hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and Prabhu Deva as the choreographer.