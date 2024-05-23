Makers unveil first-look poster of Anjaamai

CHENNAI: Dream Warrior Pictures, a leading production house, is gearing up for its next release. Starring Vidaarth and Vani Bhojan in the lead, the upcoming film has been titled Anjaamai. The makers unveiled its first look poster on Thursday.

Sharing it on X, the makers wrote, “Presenting the First Look of #Anjaamai. A story of sacrifice and hope. Get ready for a compelling and emotional journey (sic).”

SP Subburaman is donning the hat of the director for the film. The poster features the lead pair, posing for a family photo with their kids, with a newspaper cutting in the background. The film also has actor Rahman playing a pivotal role. Karthick handles the cinematography, and Ram Sudharsan does the editing. The songs are composed by Raghav Prasad, and the background score is done by Kala Charan.

Anjaamai will hit screens next month.