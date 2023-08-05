Makers unveil first look and title of Magamuni fame Santhakumar’s next

CHENNAI: Santhakumar is well-known for his films Mouna Guru (2011) and Magamuni (2019). The makers will officially release the first-look poster and title on August 5. Titled Rasavathi - The Alchemist, the film stars Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles.

Billed to be a crime-romantic-thriller, the film’s music is composed by SS Thaman, which marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and Thaman.

Rasavathi also stars Ramya Subramanian, GM Sundar, Sujith Shankar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha and Rishikanth. Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar are handling cinematography. VJ Sabu Joseph is overseeing editing works for the film.

The film has been extensively shot across the locales of Kodaikanal, Madurai, Cuddalore and Palani. The shooting of Rasavathi is completed, and the post-production work is nearing completion. The official announcement on the film’s audio, trailer and theatrical release will be made by the makers soon.