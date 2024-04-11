Makers share first look of Nabha Natesh from Swayambhu

CHENNAI: Actor Nabha Natesh will be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming film Swayambhu, which stars actor Nikhil, who gained nationwide popularity with Karthikeya 2.



Nabha, who injured her arm, is back to work. The makers have officially revealed her look from the film. The video shows Nabha getting cured of the injury and joining the team. The actor looks like a princess in the poster, in the saree with jewelry.

Actor Samyuktha is playing one of the female leads in the movie and she also took training for her character. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu marks the landmark 20th movie of Nikhil. Bhuvan and Sreekar are producing this Pan India project under Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it.



KGF and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur scores the music, while M Prabhaharan is the production designer and the dialogues for the movie are provided by Vasudev Muneppagari.

The shoot of the film is presently underway.