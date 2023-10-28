Makers reveal KH 234 crew in a video

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that the teaser video shoot of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s KH 234 is taking place in the city. The latest update is that the makers have released the film launch video clip along with the film’s technicians list. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are coming together for the first time since Nayakan in 1987.

While AR Rahman will be composing the music for KH 234, it is now confirmed that Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer and Mani Ratnam’s go-to guy Sreekar Prasad, a nine-time National award winner will be the film’s editor.

Sreekar Prasad

Anbariv, who had previously worked with Kamal Haasan in Vikram, will be choreographing the film’s stunts. Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth, under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, the film’s first look video along with the title will be unveiled on Kamal Haasan’s birthday on November 7. Earlier this year when Kamal Haasan spoke to DT Next about KH 234, he said, “If Mani and I are coming together after so many years, it means that it will be something better than Nayakan.”

Kamal Haasan has Indian 2 with Shankar and KH 233 with H Vinoth in the pipeline. He will also be seen playing the antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD