Makers release Vishnu Vishal’s look from Lal Salaam on his birthday

CHENNAI: Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, actor Vishnu Vishal will be next seen in Lal Salaam, alongside actor Vikranth in lead role. The first look of Vishnu Vishal from the film was released by the makers on July 17, on the occasion of the Ratchasan actor’s birthday (July 17). The poster also revealed the name of Vishnu Vishal’s character in Lal Salaam, which is Thirunavukarasu.

The actor is pictured sporting a face shield as he strikes a stance just before batting. The film is expected to be a sports drama, with the plot focusing on the politics around sports. With Superstar Rajinikanth playing the character of Moideen Bhai as cameo, the film is financed by Lyca Productions.

The music for the film is scored by AR Rahman and the cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasamy. The editing is done by B Pravin Baaskar. It is anticipated that the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will make his Tamil debut with this film. Lal Salaam is set to be released in multiple languages.