Makers release trailer of Santhanam’s DD Returns

CHENNAI: Directed by debutant filmmaker Prem Anand, actor Santhanam will be seen next in DD Returns. The makers, on July 14 unveiled the trailer of the film. The movie is a mix of comedy and horror.

The plot is centred around a group of people confined in an old building seized by ghosts. Actor Surbhi Puranik, plays the other lead role, along with Santhanam.

The music director of DD Returns is OfRo and the cinematography is handled by Deepak Kumar Padhy. The other ensemble cast includes Redin Kingsley, Maaran, Rajendran, Vijayan, Masoom Shankar and Pradeep Rawat. The movie is set to release on July 28.