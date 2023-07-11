Makers release trailer and audio of Vijay Antony-starrer Kolai

CHENNAI: Kolai, directed by Balaji Kumar of Vidiyum Munn, released its trailer and audio on July 10, following the footsteps of the Hollywood film, Knives Out, which was based on a genuine occurrence that happened in New York in 1923.

The film will be released in the theatres on July 21. The murder mystery stars Vijay Antony as a private detective.

Kolai is produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures. The other cast includes Radikaa Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, John Vijay, Arjun Chidambaram, and Samkit Bohra.