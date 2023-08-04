Makers release the first-look poster of Arulnithi-starrer Demonte Colony 2

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony 2 is the sequel to Demonte Colony (2015). Demonte Colony 2 stars Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Muthukumar, among others.



Maker of the film has released the first look, in which Arulnithi can be seen in a crematorium filled with darkness. Arulnithi tweeted, “Welcome to the Darkness! Presenting the first look of #DemonteColony2 a Pulse-pounding horror thriller on the way to cinemas soon. #VengeanceOfTheUnholy #DarknessWillRule #2023WillBeDark,” (sic).

Sam CS is composing music for Demonte Colony 2. The film’s editing is handled by Kumaresh D and Harish Kannan is the cinematographer. The movie is all set to hit the screens in September this year.