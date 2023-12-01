Makers release the first look of actor Manikandan’s Lover

CHENNAI: The makers of Lover, directed by debut filmmaker Prabhuram Vyas, starring Manikandan in the lead role have unveiled the first look of the film. A Million Dollar Studios and M R P Entertainment production, the film is a romantic drama that delves deep into the psychology of a man-woman relationship in contemporary society.

Actor Manikandan, known for his performance in Good Night, looks rather serious with a cigarette in his hand, in a room full of items scattered on the floor in the first look. Lover stars Modern Love fame Sri Gouri Priya as the female lead and Kanna Ravi in a pivotal role.

Jointly produced by Nazareth Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan, Sean Roldan will be composing the music with Mohan Rajan as the lyricist. Shreyaas Krishna will be handling cinematography and Barath Vikraman will be editing Lover, which has Rajkamal as the art director.

The makers will soon be announcing the film’s trailer, audio, and worldwide theatrical release date.