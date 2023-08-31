Makers release sneak peek from Karumegangal Kalaigindrana

CHENNAI: Karumegangal Kalaigindrana, directed by Thankar Bachan, features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Aditi Balan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar and Yogi Babu in lead roles.

On Wednesday, the makers released a sneak peek video from the film. Bharathiraja portrays the role of an honest judge. But, his son, Gautham Vasudev Menon is shown as a corrupt person.

The video features an argument between Bharathiraja and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film is bankrolled by Riota Media. Music for Karumegangal Kalaigindrana is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and lyrics for the songs are penned by Vairamuthu.

The first look of the film was unveiled by Kamal Haasan. Trailer of the movie was out on August 14 and it is all set to release on September 1.