Makers release motion poster of Nayanthara’s Mannangatti Since 1960

CHENNAI: Bankrolled by Prince Pictures, Mannangatti Since 1960 features Nayanthara in the lead role. On Monday, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the film, revealing the title as well. The motion poster features eyes of the actor, Angel of Justice and a few old coins in a temple. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan and Narendra Prasath.

Written and directed by Dude Vicky, the shooting of Mannangatti Since 1960 will begin soon. This movie marks the debut of Jude Vicky. Sean Roldan is composing the music and RD Rajasekhar is the cinematographer. G Madan is in charge of editing for Mannangatti Since 1960. Other updates about the film will be made by the makers in the upcoming days. Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Jawan, along side Shah Rukh Khan.