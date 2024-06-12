Makers release first single of Lockdown

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2024 4:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-12 16:15:30.0  )
Still from Lava Lava

CHENNAI: The teaser of Lockdown released on Sunday, has already created a buzz among moviegoers. Following this, the team has now unveiled the first single from the film.

Starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, the song titled Lava Lava, is an energetic peppy number which is sung by Priya Jerson, and penned by Snehan. NR Ragunanthan and Siddharth Vipin are composing the music for Lockdown.

Apart from Anupama, Lockdown also stars Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston and others in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, debutant AR Jeeva is helming the film. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the film.

DTNEXT Bureau

