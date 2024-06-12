Makers release first single of Lockdown
Apart from Anupama, Lockdown also stars Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston and others in prominent roles
CHENNAI: The teaser of Lockdown released on Sunday, has already created a buzz among moviegoers. Following this, the team has now unveiled the first single from the film.
Starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, the song titled Lava Lava, is an energetic peppy number which is sung by Priya Jerson, and penned by Snehan. NR Ragunanthan and Siddharth Vipin are composing the music for Lockdown.
Time to hit the dance floor! The first single 'LAVA LAVA' from 'LOCKDOWN' is OUT NOW. Pump up the volume and let the party begin!— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) June 12, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/r0ul3jhaEe
Music @NRRaghunanthan @sidvipin
Lyrics @KavingarSnekan ✍
Vocals #PriyaJerson ️
Choreographer… pic.twitter.com/wagLOwkqL8
Apart from Anupama, Lockdown also stars Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston and others in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, debutant AR Jeeva is helming the film. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the film.